Can You Imagine How Chuffed Global Energy Ventures's (ASX:GEV) Shareholders Feel About Its 131% Share Price Gain?

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) share price down 26% in the last month. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 131% in that time. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

Global Energy Ventures didn't have any revenue in the last year, so it's fair to say it doesn't yet have a proven product (or at least not one people are paying for). As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. For example, they may be hoping that Global Energy Ventures finds fossil fuels with an exploration program, before it runs out of money.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Global Energy Ventures has already given some investors a taste of the sweet gains that high risk investing can generate, if your timing is right.

When it reported in December 2018 Global Energy Ventures had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just AU$768k to be specific. So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. It's a testament to the popularity of the business plan that the share price gained 32% per year, over 3 years, despite the weak balance sheet. The image below shows how Global Energy Ventures's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. The image below shows how Global Energy Ventures's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. It's usually a positive if they have, as it may indicate they see value in the stock. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Global Energy Ventures's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Global Energy Ventures hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 208% exceeds its share price return of 131%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.