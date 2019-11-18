Can You Imagine How Chuffed Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping's (ATH:KYRI) Shareholders Feel About Its 209% Share Price Gain?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping SA (ATH:KYRI) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 209% in five years. In the last week shares have slid back 2.0%.

View our latest analysis for Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

ATSE:KYRI Past and Future Earnings, November 18th 2019 More

Dive deeper into Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping's TSR for the last 5 years was 219%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 115% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 26% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before forming an opinion on Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GR exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.