Can You Imagine How Chuffed Lavipharm's (ATH:LAVI) Shareholders Feel About Its 147% Share Price Gain?

It hasn't been the best quarter for Lavipharm S.A. (ATH:LAVI) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 23% in that time. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 147% higher than it was. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Lavipharm became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that Lavipharm shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 74% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 16% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Is Lavipharm cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

