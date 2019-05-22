Can You Imagine How Chuffed MFC Bancorp's (NYSE:MFCB) Shareholders Feel About Its 107% Share Price Gain?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the MFC Bancorp Ltd. (NYSE:MFCB) share price has soared 107% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 91% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

MFC Bancorp went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year. The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:MFCB Past and Future Earnings, May 22nd 2019 More

A Different Perspective

MFC Bancorp boasts a total shareholder return of 107% for the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 91% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

