Can You Imagine How Chuffed Rusoro Mining's (CVE:RML) Shareholders Feel About Its 133% Share Price Gain?

Some Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 39% over the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. We think most investors would be happy with the 133% return, over that period. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

Rusoro Mining hasn't yet reported any revenue, so it's as much a business idea as an actual business. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Rusoro Mining will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Rusoro Mining has already given some investors a taste of the sweet gains that high risk investing can generate, if your timing is right.

Our data indicates that Rusoro Mining had US$107,363,781 more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in March 2019. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. So we're surprised to see the stock up 18% per year, over 5 years, but we're happy for holders. Investors must really like its potential. You can see in the image below, how Rusoro Mining's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can see in the image below, how Rusoro Mining's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. However you can take a look at whether insiders have been buying up shares. It's usually a positive if they have, as it may indicate they see value in the stock. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

Rusoro Mining shareholders are down 6.7% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 18%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before spending more time on Rusoro Mining it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

