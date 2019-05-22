Can You Imagine How Chuffed TCI Developers's (NSE:TCIDEVELOP) Shareholders Feel About Its 129% Share Price Gain?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is TCI Developers Limited (NSE:TCIDEVELOP) which saw its share price drive 129% higher over five years. Meanwhile the share price is 3.7% higher than it was a week ago.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, TCI Developers achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 109% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 18% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 9.35 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NSEI:TCIDEVELOP Past and Future Earnings, May 22nd 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Investors in TCI Developers had a tough year, with a total loss of 30%, against a market gain of about 2.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 18% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before forming an opinion on TCI Developers you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

