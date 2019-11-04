Can You Imagine How Daios Plastics's (ATH:DAIOS) Shareholders Feel About The 36% Share Price Increase?

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, long term Daios Plastics S.A. (ATH:DAIOS) shareholders have enjoyed a 36% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around -75% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 10.0%.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Daios Plastics became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Daios Plastics shareholders gained a total return of 10.0% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 6.4% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. Is Daios Plastics cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GR exchanges.

