Can You Imagine How DaVita's (NYSE:DVA) Shareholders Feel About The 15% Share Price Increase?

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) share price is up 15% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. In the last year the stock price gained, albeit only 1.8%.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

DaVita was able to grow its EPS at 3.2% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 4.6% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

DaVita provided a TSR of 1.8% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 1.7% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. Is DaVita cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

