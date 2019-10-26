Can You Imagine How S E A Holdings's (HKG:251) Shareholders Feel About The 62% Share Price Increase?

It hasn't been the best quarter for S E A Holdings Limited (HKG:251) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 12% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 62% in that time. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for five years, so spare a thought for those caught in the 59% decline over the last three years: that's a long time to wait for profits.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, S E A Holdings actually saw its EPS drop 24% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The modest 0.6% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. The revenue growth of 0.4% per year hardly seems impressive. So it seems one might have to take closer look at earnings and revenue trends to see how they might influence the share price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of S E A Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for S E A Holdings the TSR over the last 5 years was 120%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

S E A Holdings shareholders are down 11% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 6.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 17%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of S E A Holdings by clicking this link.

