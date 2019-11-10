Can You Imagine How Elated Apollo Sindoori Hotels's (NSE:APOLSINHOT) Shareholders Feel About Its 352% Share Price Gain?

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. For example, the Apollo Sindoori Hotels Limited (NSE:APOLSINHOT) share price is up a whopping 352% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. Meanwhile the share price is 1.7% higher than it was a week ago.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Apollo Sindoori Hotels achieved compound earnings per share growth of 175% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 65% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 10.40.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Apollo Sindoori Hotels, it has a TSR of 356% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Apollo Sindoori Hotels's total shareholder return last year was 15%. That includes the value of the dividend. That falls short of the 66% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. If you would like to research Apollo Sindoori Hotels in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

