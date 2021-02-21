Can You Imagine How Elated Blackbird's (LON:BIRD) Shareholders Feel About Its 571% Share Price Gain?

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. One bright shining star stock has been Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD), which is 571% higher than three years ago. And in the last week the share price has popped 22%.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Check out our latest analysis for Blackbird

Blackbird wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Blackbird's revenue trended up 18% each year over three years. That's a very respectable growth rate. Some shareholders might think that the share price rise of 89% per year is a lucky result, considering the level of revenue growth. After a price rise like that many will have the business, and plenty of them will be wondering whether the price moved too high, too fast.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Blackbird's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Blackbird shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 47% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 16%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Blackbird is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Story continues

Blackbird is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.