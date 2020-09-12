Imagine Holding Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares While The Price Zoomed 466% Higher

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Just think about the savvy investors who held Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) shares for the last five years, while they gained 466%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On top of that, the share price is up 36% in about a quarter.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Amedisys moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the Amedisys share price has gained 345% in three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 49% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 65% average annual increase in the share price over three years. So one can reasonably conclude the market is more enthusiastic about the stock than it was three years ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Amedisys' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Amedisys shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 75% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 41% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Amedisys you should know about.

