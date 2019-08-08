Can You Imagine How Horizon Gold's (ASX:HRN) Shareholders Feel About The 70% Share Price Increase?

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN) share price is up 70% in the last year, clearly besting than the market return of around 1.5% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! We'll need to follow Horizon Gold for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

We don't think Horizon Gold's revenue of AU$66,000 is enough to establish significant demand. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. For example, investors may be hoping that Horizon Gold finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Horizon Gold has already given some investors a taste of the sweet gains that high risk investing can generate, if your timing is right.

Our data indicates that Horizon Gold had AU$6,819,000 more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in December 2018. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. So the fact that the stock is up 70% in the last year shows that high risks can lead to high rewards, sometimes. Investors must really like its potential. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Horizon Gold's cash levels have changed over time. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Horizon Gold's cash levels have changed over time.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

Horizon Gold shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 70% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 64% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. Before spending more time on Horizon Gold it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

