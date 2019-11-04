Can You Imagine How JSW Energy's (NSE:JSWENERGY) Shareholders Feel About The 12% Share Price Increase?

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. For example, the JSW Energy Limited (NSE:JSWENERGY) share price return of 12% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Looking at more recent returns, the stock is up 7.0% in a year.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last three years, JSW Energy failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 13% (annualized).

Earnings per share have melted like a stack of ice cubes, in stark contrast to the share price. So we'll need to take a look at some different metrics to try to understand why the share price remains solid.

The modest 1.4% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. Do you think that shareholders are buying for the 0.6% per annum revenue growth trend? We don't. So truth be told we can't see an easy explanation for the share price action, but perhaps you can...

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NSEI:JSWENERGY Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

JSW Energy is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think JSW Energy will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for JSW Energy the TSR over the last 3 years was 15%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

JSW Energy shareholders have received returns of 8.6% over twelve months (even including dividends) , which isn't far from the general market return. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 0.7% over the last five years. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for JSW Energy. Before forming an opinion on JSW Energy you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

