Can You Imagine How Jubilant China Biotech Services Holdings's (HKG:8037) Shareholders Feel About Its 131% Share Price Gain?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the China Biotech Services Holdings Limited (HKG:8037) share price has soared 131% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. We note the stock price is up 1.7% in the last seven days.

Because China Biotech Services Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

China Biotech Services Holdings actually saw its revenue drop by 21% per year over three years. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 32% per year, but it has. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between China Biotech Services Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. China Biotech Services Holdings hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 131% exceeds its share price return of 131%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that China Biotech Services Holdings shareholders are down 21% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 16%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 18%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that China Biotech Services Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

