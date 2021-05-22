Can You Imagine How Jubilant Diurnal Group's (LON:DNL) Shareholders Feel About Its 114% Share Price Gain?

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) share price has soared 114% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 12% in about a quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 6.3% in the last three months. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 66% lower than it was three years ago.

Given that Diurnal Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Diurnal Group grew its revenue by 214% last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 114% in response. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Diurnal Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 114% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 9% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Diurnal Group that you should be aware of.

