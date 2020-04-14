Can You Imagine How Jubilant Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu's (MCX:RTGZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain?

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu (MCX:RTGZ) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 104% in five years. On top of that, the share price is up 11% in about a quarter.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu managed to grow its earnings per share at 0.5% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 15% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 108%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 65% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 16% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on RU exchanges.

