‘Can you imagine if you lose to a guy like this?’: Trump ignores polls and tells rally Biden 'is shot, folks'

(Independent)

Donald Trump ignored multiple polls showing him losing Pennsylvania to former Vice President Joe Biden as he said he cannot “imagine losing to a guy like this?”

“They say he was born in Scranton, but he abandoned you,” the president told a rally crowd in Johnstown even though Mr Biden’s parents moved the family when he was a child. “Give me a break.”

The 74-year-old Mr Trump continued to paint the 77-year-old Mr Biden as too old and too senile to be president, contending he forgot on Monday in what city he was campaigning.

“I’m running against the single-worst candidate in the history of American politics,” he said as the large crowd chuckled in unison. “Can you imagine if you lose to a guy like this?”

In a new attack line, Mr Trump called his rival “a bad guy." And in a shorter version of an old one, he called Mr Biden “a dummy.”