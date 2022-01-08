Imagine there’s no weapon: On the most dangerous policy change in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s memo

On the top of page 3 of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s memo to the prosecutors he leads is a vitally important directive. It’s easy to get lost in the letters and numbers referring to state Penal Law, but bear with us. It reads, “An act that could be charged under PL §§ 160.15 (2, 3, or 4), 160.10(2b), or 160.05 that occurs in a commercial setting should be charged under PL § 155.25 if the force or threat of force consists of displaying a dangerous instrument or similar behavior but does not create a genuine risk of physical harm.”

Translation: An armed robbery of or the forcible stealing of property from a commercial establishment, typically felonies punishable with serious time behind bars, shall be treated as a misdemeanor petit larceny — the equivalent of shoplifting off of store shelves, with both pretrial jail and serious postconviction prison sentences essentially off the table — if the person committing it showed a weapon but didn’t endanger anyone.

What does that mean? That if a man walks into a bodega armed with an unloaded gun or a toy gun painted to look real and points it in the face of the clerk behind the register, the DA will treat it as a misdemeanor? What if the gun is loaded and visible but never leaves the perp’s pocket? Bragg and his people offer vague assurances and suggest the rule is only aimed preventing prosecutors from gratuitously upcharging cases in which a shoplifter may have pointed to a pocket but had no weapon. But the language speaks for itself: Bragg didn’t tell his ADAs to refrain from seeking felony indictments in a narrow set of cases; he created a sweeping new charging standard for a category of crime.

These aren’t theoretical concerns. On New Year’s Day, a man waltzed into an East Village smoke shop, placed his hand on the barrel of a gun that remained in his waistband, and walked out with $700 from the register. Under Bragg’s new standard, if Manhattan prosecutors see no “genuine risk of physical harm,” that’s a misdemeanor. (Indeed, given that the only evidence of the crime are eyewitness accounts and surveillance video, it’ll be impossible for prosecutors to establish that the gun was real or loaded.)

Has our new Manhattan DA just given would-be armed robbers a roadmap to a slap on the wrist?