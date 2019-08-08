Imagine Owning Ares Asia (HKG:645) While The Price Tanked 59%

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example the Ares Asia Limited (HKG:645) share price dropped 59% over five years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 21% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 24% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Given that Ares Asia didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Ares Asia grew its revenue at 21% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is has averaged a loss of 16% per year - that's quite disappointing. This could mean high expectations have been tempered, potentially because investors are looking to the bottom line. Given the revenue growth we'd consider the stock to be quite an interesting prospect if the company has a clear path to profitability.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Ares Asia's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

We regret to report that Ares Asia shareholders are down 21% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 10%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 16% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

