Imagine Owning Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) And Wondering If The 13% Share Price Slide Is Justified

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) share price slid 13% over twelve months. That's well bellow the market return of 15%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 12% over three years. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 2.0%.

Given that Associated Capital Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Associated Capital Group's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 9.9%. That's not what investors generally want to see. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 13% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

The last twelve months weren't great for Associated Capital Group shares, which cost holders 13% , including dividends , while the market was up about 15%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 4.6% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

