Imagine Owning Boer Power Holdings (HKG:1685) And Taking A 96% Loss Square On The Chin

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Anyone who held Boer Power Holdings Limited (HKG:1685) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 96% in that time. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 52% in the last year. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 2.7%.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Because Boer Power Holdings is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years Boer Power Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 31% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 47% per year in that period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Boer Power Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Boer Power Holdings shareholders are down 52% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 46% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You could get a better understanding of Boer Power Holdings's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

