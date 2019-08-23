Imagine Owning Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (BME:BAIN) And Wondering If The 38% Share Price Slide Is Justified

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts, S.A. (BME:BAIN) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 38%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of -4.5%. Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts had to report a 28% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 38% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts shareholders are happy with the loss of 38% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 4.5%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 14% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

