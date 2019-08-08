Imagine Owning Caravel Minerals (ASX:CVV) And Trying To Stomach The 86% Share Price Drop

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV) share price has gained 13% in the last three months. But spare a thought for the long term holders, who have held the stock as it bled value over the last five years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 86% in that time. While the recent increase might be a green shoot, we're certainly hesitant to rejoice. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With just AU$70,555 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Caravel Minerals to have proven its business plan. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. For example, investors may be hoping that Caravel Minerals finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Caravel Minerals investors might realise.

Caravel Minerals had cash in excess of all liabilities of just AU$266k when it last reported (December 2018). So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 32% per year, over 5 years. You can see in the image below, how Caravel Minerals's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Caravel Minerals's cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

Caravel Minerals provided a TSR of 3.2% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 32% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.