Imagine Owning Casa Minerals (CVE:CASA) And Wondering If The 44% Share Price Slide Is Justified

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the Casa Minerals Inc. (CVE:CASA) share price slid 44% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 1.1%. Casa Minerals may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 29% in the last 90 days.

With zero revenue generated over twelve months, we don't think that Casa Minerals has proved its business plan yet. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, investors may be hoping that Casa Minerals finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing.

Casa Minerals had cash in excess of all liabilities of just CA$311k when it last reported (March 2019). So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. That probably explains why the share price is down 44% in the last year. You can see in the image below, how Casa Minerals's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can see in the image below, how Casa Minerals's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

Given that the market gained 1.1% in the last year, Casa Minerals shareholders might be miffed that they lost 44%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 29%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Before spending more time on Casa Minerals it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

