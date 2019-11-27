Imagine Owning Changmao Biochemical Engineering (HKG:954) And Wondering If The 39% Share Price Slide Is Justified

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited (HKG:954) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 39% in three years, versus a market return of about 18%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 11% in the last three months.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Changmao Biochemical Engineering actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 16% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

We note that the dividend seems healthy enough, so that probably doesn't explain the share price drop. It's good to see that Changmao Biochemical Engineering has increased its revenue over the last three years. If the company can keep growing revenue, there may be an opportunity for investors. You might have to dig deeper to understand the recent share price weakness.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Changmao Biochemical Engineering, it has a TSR of -33% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Changmao Biochemical Engineering shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 23% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.9% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes.