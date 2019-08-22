Imagine Owning Crescent (EBR:OPTI) While The Price Tanked 55%

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Anyone who held Crescent NV (EBR:OPTI) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 55%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Crescent because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 47% in the last three months.

Given that Crescent didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Crescent grew its revenue by 46% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 55%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

ENXTBR:OPTI Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Crescent shareholders are down 55% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 1.8%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 47% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

