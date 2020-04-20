Imagine Owning Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DIR.UN) And Wondering If The 15% Share Price Slide Is Justified

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DIR.UN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last month. In contrast, the stock is down for the year. But at least it bettered the loss of 16% in its market.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust reported an EPS drop of 15% for the last year. This change in EPS is remarkably close to the 15% decrease in the share price. Therefore one could posit that the market has not become more concerned about the company, despite the lower EPS. Instead, the change in the share price seems to reduction in earnings per share, alone.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust's TSR for the last year was -10%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares lost 10% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 16%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 9.1% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

