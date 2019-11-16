Imagine Owning Easy One Financial Group (HKG:221) And Trying To Stomach The 87% Share Price Drop

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Easy One Financial Group Limited (HKG:221) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 87% in that time.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Easy One Financial Group moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

It could be that the revenue decline of 44% per year is viewed as evidence that Easy One Financial Group is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Easy One Financial Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Easy One Financial Group's TSR of was a loss of 85% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Easy One Financial Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 7.7% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 31% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

