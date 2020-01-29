Imagine Owning Envictus International Holdings (SGX:BQD) And Trying To Stomach The 80% Share Price Drop

Envictus International Holdings Limited (SGX:BQD) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last week. But will that heal all the wounds inflicted over 5 years of declines? Unlikely. In fact, the share price has tumbled down a mountain to land 80% lower after that period. It's true that the recent bounce could signal the company is turning over a new leaf, but we are not so sure. The fundamental business performance will ultimately determine if the turnaround can be sustained.

Envictus International Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, Envictus International Holdings saw its revenue increase by 8.4% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 27% per year in the last five years. The market can be a harsh master when your company is losing money and revenue growth disappoints.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SGX:BQD Income Statement, January 29th 2020 More

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Envictus International Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Envictus International Holdings's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Envictus International Holdings shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 77%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Envictus International Holdings shareholders are down 15% for the year, but the market itself is up 4.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 26% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Envictus International Holdings is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are a bit concerning...