Imagine Owning Exro Technologies (CNSX:XRO) And Wondering If The 45% Share Price Slide Is Justified

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Exro Technologies Inc. (CNSX:XRO) share price is down 45% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 0.6%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Exro Technologies because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 37% in the last three months.

Exro Technologies didn't have any revenue in the last year, so it's fair to say it doesn't yet have a proven product (or at least not one people are paying for). You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Exro Technologies will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

When it reported in March 2019 Exro Technologies had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just CA$1.5m to be specific. So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. That probably explains why the share price is down 45% in the last year. You can see in the image below, how Exro Technologies's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). The image below shows how Exro Technologies's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

While Exro Technologies shareholders are down 45% for the year, the market itself is up 0.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 37% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

