Imagine Owning FullSix (BIT:FUL) While The Price Tanked 58%

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the FullSix S.p.A. (BIT:FUL) share price managed to fall 58% over five long years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 24%. It's up 3.2% in the last seven days.

FullSix isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade FullSix reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 14% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 16% annually during that time. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and don't grow revenues. You might be better off spending your money on a leisure activity. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

While the broader market gained around 19% in the last year, FullSix shareholders lost 24%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 16% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

