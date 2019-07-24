Imagine Owning HooXi Network (CVE:HXI) And Taking A 98% Loss Square On The Chin

Some stocks are best avoided. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for those who held HooXi Network Inc. (CVE:HXI) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 98%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 79% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 49% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

See our latest analysis for HooXi Network

With zero revenue generated over twelve months, we don't think that HooXi Network has proved its business plan yet. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, they may be hoping that HooXi Network comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Some HooXi Network investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

HooXi Network had liabilities exceeding cash by CA$632,740 when it last reported in March 2019, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But with the share price diving 53% per year, over 5 years, it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. You can see in the image below, how HooXi Network's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can see in the image below, how HooXi Network's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

TSXV:HXI Historical Debt, July 24th 2019 More

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 1.5% in the last year, HooXi Network shareholders lost 79%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 53% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. If you would like to research HooXi Network in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.