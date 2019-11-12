Imagine Owning JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) And Trying To Stomach The 89% Share Price Drop

It is doubtless a positive to see that the JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) share price has gained some 50% in the last three months. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. To wit, the share price sky-dived 89% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

JAKKS Pacific isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years JAKKS Pacific saw its revenue shrink by 9.8% per year. That is not a good result. Having said that the 51% annualized share price decline highlights the risk of investing in unprofitable companies. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Don't let a share price decline ruin your calm. You make better decisions when you're calm.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in JAKKS Pacific had a tough year, with a total loss of 69%, against a market gain of about 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 35% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You could get a better understanding of JAKKS Pacific's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

