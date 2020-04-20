Imagine Owning Jayex Healthcare (ASX:JHL) While The Price Tanked 53%

This week we saw the Jayex Healthcare Limited (ASX:JHL) share price climb by 29%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 53% in that time. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

Given that Jayex Healthcare didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Jayex Healthcare grew its revenue by 4.5% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 53% loss for shareholders, over the year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

The last twelve months weren't great for Jayex Healthcare shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 53%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 9.5%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 14% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Jayex Healthcare (2 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

