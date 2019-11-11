Imagine Owning Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) And Wondering If The 15% Share Price Slide Is Justified

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) shareholders, since the share price is down 15% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 50%. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 1.7%.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Mack-Cali Realty actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 38% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

Arguably the revenue decline of 7.8% per year has people thinking Mack-Cali Realty is shrinking. And that's not surprising, since it seems unlikely that EPS growth can continue for long in the absence of revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Mack-Cali Realty, it has a TSR of -5.7% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Mack-Cali Realty provided a TSR of 10% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 6.0% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. Before spending more time on Mack-Cali Realty it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

