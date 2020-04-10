Imagine Owning Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) While The Price Tanked 53%

It's nice to see the Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) share price up 22% in a week. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. In that time, the share price dropped 53%. So it's good to see it climbing back up. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

Given that Major Drilling Group International only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over three years, Major Drilling Group International grew revenue at 13% per year. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. That contrasts with the weak share price, which has fallen 22% compounded, over three years. To be frank we're surprised to see revenue growth and share price growth diverge so strongly. So this is one stock that might be worth investigating further, or even adding to your watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Major Drilling Group International shareholders are down 19% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -17%. So last year was actually even worse than the last five years, which cost shareholders 12% per year. It will probably take a substantial improvement in the fundamental performance for the company to reverse this trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Major Drilling Group International .

Major Drilling Group International is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

