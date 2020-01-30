Imagine Owning Man King Holdings (HKG:2193) While The Price Tanked 66%

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Man King Holdings Limited (HKG:2193) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 66% share price collapse, in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 40%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 8.2% in a month.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the three years that the share price declined, Man King Holdings's earnings per share (EPS) dropped significantly, falling to a loss. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:2193 Past and Future Earnings, January 30th 2020

A Different Perspective

Man King Holdings shareholders are down 40% for the year, but the broader market is up 3.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 29% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Man King Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

