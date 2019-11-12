Imagine Owning Medicrea International (EPA:ALMED) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for those who held Medicrea International SA (EPA:ALMED) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 71%. Furthermore, it's down 14% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Because Medicrea International is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Medicrea International saw its revenue increase by 5.3% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the rapidly declining share price (down 22%, compound, over five years) suggests the market is very disappointed with this level of growth. While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. A company like this generally needs to produce profits before it can find favour with new investors.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Medicrea International provided a TSR of 11% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 22% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. You could get a better understanding of Medicrea International's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

