Imagine Owning Mercer Group (NZSE:MGL) And Trying To Stomach The 90% Share Price Drop

Over the last month the Mercer Group Limited (NZSE:MGL) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 85%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been stomach churning. Like a ship taking on water, the share price has sunk 90% in that time. So we don't gain too much confidence from the recent recovery. The fundamental business performance will ultimately determine if the turnaround can be sustained.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Mercer Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, Mercer Group saw its revenue increase by 6.3% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. So the stock price fall of 37% per year seems pretty steep. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NZSE:MGL Income Statement April 18th 2020 More

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Mercer Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 30% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 34% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mercer Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Mercer Group (including 1 which is is a bit unpleasant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

