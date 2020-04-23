Imagine Owning Mewah International (SGX:MV4) And Wondering If The 44% Share Price Slide Is Justified

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Mewah International Inc. (SGX:MV4), since the last five years saw the share price fall 44%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 27% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 11% in the last 90 days. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 21% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

While the share price declined over five years, Mewah International actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 34% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Because of the sharp contrast between the EPS growth rate and the share price growth, we're inclined to look to other metrics to understand the changing market sentiment around the stock.

The revenue decline of 1.9% isn't too bad. But if the market expected durable top line growth, then that could explain the share price weakness.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Mewah International's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Mewah International's TSR of was a loss of 32% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, Mewah International shareholders did even worse, losing 24%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7.4% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Mewah International (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.