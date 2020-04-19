Imagine Owning MOS House Group (HKG:1653) And Trying To Stomach The 70% Share Price Drop

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. We wouldn't blame MOS House Group Limited (HKG:1653) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 70% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. MOS House Group may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 39% in the last three months.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

MOS House Group fell to a loss making position during the year. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

MOS House Group shareholders are down 70% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 39%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for MOS House Group (2 make us uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

