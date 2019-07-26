Imagine Owning Nectar Lifesciences (NSE:NECLIFE) While The Price Tanked 62%

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Nectar Lifesciences Limited (NSE:NECLIFE) shareholders. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 62% drop in the share price over that period. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 33% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 17% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Nectar Lifesciences saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 4.3% per year, over the last three years. The share price decline of 28% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. This increased caution is also evident in the rather low P/E ratio, which is sitting at 6.60.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

While the broader market lost about 6.0% in the twelve months, Nectar Lifesciences shareholders did even worse, losing 33% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Before forming an opinion on Nectar Lifesciences you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

