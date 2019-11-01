Imagine Owning Newton Nordic (STO:NEWTON) And Trying To Stomach The 91% Share Price Drop

This week we saw the Newton Nordic AB (STO:NEWTON) share price climb by 28%. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 91% in that time. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Because Newton Nordic is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Newton Nordic saw its revenue grow by 10% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it seems unlikely the 55% share price drop (each year) is entirely about the revenue. It could be that the losses were much larger than expected. If you buy into companies that lose money then you always risk losing money yourself. Just don't lose the lesson.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

OM:NEWTON Income Statement, November 1st 2019

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Newton Nordic's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Newton Nordic hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -89% exceeds its share price return of -91%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Newton Nordic produced a TSR of 4.7% over the last year. It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 18% for the year. The silver lining is that the recent rise is far preferable to the annual loss of 51% that shareholders have suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. You could get a better understanding of Newton Nordic's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.

