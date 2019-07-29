Imagine Owning NTN Buzztime (NYSEMKT:NTN) And Trying To Stomach The 87% Share Price Drop

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NTN) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 87%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 31% in the last year. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 21% in thirty days.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Because NTN Buzztime is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years NTN Buzztime saw its revenue shrink by 3.3% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 34% each year in that time. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. That is not really what the successful investors we know aim for.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

NTN Buzztime shareholders are down 31% for the year, but the market itself is up 7.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 34% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. If you would like to research NTN Buzztime in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

