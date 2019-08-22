Imagine Owning Nyesa Valores Corporación (BME:NYE) While The Price Tanked 51%

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held Nyesa Valores Corporación, S.A. (BME:NYE) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 51% in that time. Nyesa Valores Corporación hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months.

Nyesa Valores Corporación isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Nyesa Valores Corporación increased its revenue by 3179%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 51%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

BME:NYE Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

A Different Perspective

We doubt Nyesa Valores Corporación shareholders are happy with the loss of 51% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 4.7%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 13%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

