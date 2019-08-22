Imagine Owning Odfjell (OB:ODF) And Wondering If The 16% Share Price Slide Is Justified

Odfjell SE (OB:ODF) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact the stock is down 16% in the last year, well below the market return.

Because Odfjell is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Odfjell saw its revenue grow by 1.9%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 16% in a year. In a hot market it's easy to forget growth is the life-blood of a loss making company. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Odfjell's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Odfjell shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 16%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 9.3% in the twelve months, Odfjell shareholders did even worse, losing 16%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2.1%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. If you would like to research Odfjell in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NO exchanges.

