Imagine Owning Pacific Legend Group (HKG:8547) While The Price Tanked 63%

This week we saw the Pacific Legend Group Limited (HKG:8547) share price climb by 19%. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 63% in that time. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

Because Pacific Legend Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Pacific Legend Group increased its revenue by 11%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 63% in the last year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We doubt Pacific Legend Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 63% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 16%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 34% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Pacific Legend Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

