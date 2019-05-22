Imagine Owning Pine Care Group (HKG:1989) And Wondering If The 17% Share Price Slide Is Justified

One simple way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. In contrast individual stocks will provide a wide range of possible returns, and may fall short. One such example is Pine Care Group Limited (HKG:1989), which saw its share price fall 17% over a year, against a market return of -14%. Pine Care Group may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 12% in thirty days. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 9.6% in the same time.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the Pine Care Group share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth. The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

We don't see any weakness in the Pine Care Group's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

You can see how revenue and earnings have changed over time in the image below, (click on the chart to see cashflow).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Pine Care Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Pine Care Group, it has a TSR of -14% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Pine Care Group shareholders are down 14% over twelve months (even including dividends). That's reasonably close to the the market return of -14%. Given that the share price has continued to slide (by 9.7%) in the last three months, it's hard to know when we might see the bottom. Most people would be understandably disheartened by this sort of performance, given the lack of a long term history. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Pine Care Group by clicking this link.