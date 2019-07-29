Imagine Owning Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK) And Wondering If The 43% Share Price Slide Is Justified

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Red Moon Resources Inc. (CVE:RMK) share price is down 43% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 1.3%. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 33% lower than three years ago). Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 43% in the last 90 days.

With zero revenue generated over twelve months, we don't think that Red Moon Resources has proved its business plan yet. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Red Moon Resources will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

Our data indicates that Red Moon Resources had CA$321,379 more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in March 2019. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But with the share price diving 43% in the last year, it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. The image below shows how Red Moon Resources's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can see in the image below, how Red Moon Resources's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Red Moon Resources shareholders are down 43% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2.3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before spending more time on Red Moon Resources it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.